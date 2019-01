The Kentucky Crafted Market offers live music, literature, dozens of exhibitors of fine art, craft, books and food. Featuring two days of Americana, bluegrass and world music specialty food products from Kentucky Proud members and hands-on activities for kids of all ages.

Tickets are $8 daily at the door, but you can get them online at the link below for $7. Parking at the Kentucky Horse Park is $5.

Purchase tickets online: https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Arts/CraftedTickets-2019