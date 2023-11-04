The Kentucky District of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

The Kentucky District of the Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition, formerly known as the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, is happy to announce the 2023 competition date. Sponsored by OperaLex, the Kentucky District plans to award over $5000 in prize money this year.

The Kentucky District Competition will be held on:

November 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST

Singletary Center for Fine Arts – Concert Hall

405 Rose Street

Lexington, KY 40508

Winners of the Kentucky District will move on to sing at the Central Region in Chicago on January 20, 2024. From there, winners have the opportunity to compete on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera for the Semi-Finals on March 11, 2024 and the Grand Finals Concert with the Met Orchestra on March 17, 2024. Come hear the future stars of the opera stage sing in the Bluegrass!

The competition will be open to the public with free general admission.

For more information, visit the Kentucky District page on:

https://www.facebook.com/kymetauditions

https://www.metopera.org/about/auditions/competition/districts-and-regions/

