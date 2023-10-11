Kentucky Geological Survey Open House - October 11

The Kentucky Geological Survey at the University of Kentucky hosts an annual open house during national Earth Science Week. This year’s national theme: "Geoscience Innovating for Earth and People." This year's open house takes place on Wednesday, October 11, 6:00-7:30pm.

The KGS event will feature exhibits and activities about earth science, and is designed to be fun for all ages. Interactive exhibits will be set up within and outside of the Mining and Mineral Resources Building on the University of Kentucky campus to showcase and explain a variety of earth-science concepts. All are invited and the event is free to the public.

Parking is also open and free. Please refer to the map on this page for specifics: https://www.uky.edu/KGS/news/openhouse2023.php