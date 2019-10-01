Kentucky Great Writers Series: DaMaris Hill, Andrew Milward, and Misty Skaggs

Readings from DaMaris Hill’s A BOUND WOMAN IS A DANGEROUS THING, Andrew Milward’s I WAS A REVOLUTIONARY, and Misty Skaggs’s BISCUITS AND BLISTERS.

The event starts at 6:00 pm, with a 25-minute open-mic session to give the audience a chance to participate. At 6:30 the readings by featured authors will begin. After the author readings, the audience will have the opportunity to get books signed.

Free admission. Locally-owned Brier Books will be on site to sell the Kentucky authors' books. Refreshments provided by Nate's Coffee.