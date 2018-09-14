Ukulele enthusiasts and any individual interested in the instrument are invited to attend the second annual Kentucky Ukulele Festival, hosted by KYUke, an organization that spreads ukulele awareness. The festival will include classes such as “New Age Ukulele Techniques” and “Ukulele Chord Solos,” concerts, open mics, and two meals for attendees. Special guests will also be in attendance to teach classes and perform, such as Andrew Molina, dubbed one of “5 Up-and-Coming Hawaiian Artists to Watch” by Ukulele Magazine.