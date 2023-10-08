The King of Instruments and the Instrument of Kings

Faith Lutheran Church 1000 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Chuck Seipp, Trumpet -The United States Army Band Pershing’s Own, SGM retired- and Randall Sheets, Organ/Piano -Arlington National Cemetery Ceremonial Organist (retired), Washington, D.C.- will present an entertaining program with music by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Gershwin, Mussorgsky, and Freddie Mercury. Six trumpets bring flare and fun to the Carnival of Venice. You will be captivated by the power demonstrated in Widor’s Toccata for solo organ. With several engaging video presentations, an out-of-this-world silent movie, and special tributes to Responders & Veterans, this will be an enjoyable concert for all ages.

