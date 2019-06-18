"Kong's Night Out"

When Myron, a Broadway producer, learns that his rival is planning something BIG to steal his opening night thunder, Myron goes to big lengths to find out what all the hoopla is about. Little does he know that the rival show involves a monkey…a VERY LARGE monkey. A zany new comedy that pays hilarious homage to King Kong. Rated G.

Founded in 1950, Pioneer Playhouse is the oldest outdoor theater in Kentucky. This summer, the theater will feature five different shows. Audience members have the option to purchase tickets for a Kentucky Proud dinner before the show (menu available online) or just the show itself. Shows will be moved inside in case of rain.