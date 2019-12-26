Kwanzaa with Dr. Haki R. Madhubuti

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center invites the public to join in their 9th annual Kwanzaa celebration on Thursday, December 26 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. This event is FREE and open to the public.

5:00 - Screening of ‘The Black Candle’

A documentary about the struggle and triumph of African-American family, community, and culture, using Kwanzaa as a vehicle to celebrate the African-American experience. The seven principles of Kwanzaa (unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith) are so important to African-Americans today. The documentary explores the holiday's growth out of the Black Power Movement in the 1960s to its present-day reality as a global, pan-African holiday embraced by over 40 million celebrants.

6:30 - Dr. Haki R. Madhubuti

A leading poet and one of the architects of the Black Arts Movement, Haki R. Madhubuti—publisher, editor, and educator—has been a pivotal figure in the development of a strong Black literary tradition. He has published more than 30 books and was also featured in ‘The Black Candle.’ Join for a discussion about Kwanzaa, the Black Power Movement, African American history, and more