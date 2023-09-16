KY Cider Days - Apple Tasting with Holy Beez Orchard

Kentucky Cider Days 2023 presents, an apple tasting event with Holy Beez Orchard.

Kyle Degener, owner of Holy Beez Orchard in Marion County, KY grows an amazing selection of European and American cider apples. Kyle will be at Wise Bird Cider from 12-2pm with some of his favorite apples. Come have an apple flight and talk about the growing process and what makes a good cider apple! We’ll be pairing some of our favorite ciders with their apples: Ashmead’s Kernel, Black Twig, Harrison, and Hewe’s Crab, to name a few!

For all Kentucky Cider Days events, visit www.kyciderdays.com.