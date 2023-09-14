KY Cider Days - Cider & Cheese Pairing Class

Kentucky Cider Days 2023 presents, a Cider & Cheese Pairing Class at Wine + Market! On Thursday, September 14th at 6pm, join the Cheese Monger from Wine + Market and the Cider Maker from Wise Bird Cider as they discuss the subtleties of pairing cheese and cider. We’ll eat, drink and nerd out over the finer points of cheese and cider styles, pairing tips, and how to create your own cheese boards at home. Tickets are $25/person and reservations are required. Call Wine + Market to reserve!

For all Kentucky Cider Days events, visit www.kyciderdays.com.