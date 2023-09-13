KY Cider Days - Cider Dinner

Wise Bird Cider and Honeywood are teaming up to host a special dinner in celebration of fall and apple season! On September 13, from 5-9 pm, join us for a highly seasonal a la carte menu that pairs beautifully with delicious local ciders from Wise Bird Cider Co.

There is a $10 prepayment at time of reservation, which saves you a seat AND gets you a pour of Wise Bird Cider AND an amuse bouche from Chef Tyler McNabb & Chef Cody DeRosett. Follow the link for reservations!

For all Kentucky Cider Days events, visit www.kyciderdays.com.