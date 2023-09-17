Kentucky Cider Days 2023 presents, Cider Fest, at Wise Bird Cider on Sunday, September 17 from 12-5pm! In celebration of fall and apple season, we’re bringing you a lineup of great ciders being made right here in KY, along with a couple regional and international standouts, and the opportunity to come hangout and taste them all. Event tickets are $35 and include a commemorative tasting glass and sample pours of each cider (10-12 ciders total). Tickets can be purchased in person at Wise Bird Cider or online. L﻿ittle Fork, our restaurant, will be open all day for food! The current lineup of ciders includes: W﻿ise Bird Cider Co., C﻿ountry Boy Brewing, P﻿ivot Brewing, D﻿reaming Creek Brewing, M﻿irror Twin Brewing, M﻿yriad Meadery, T﻿urtleback Ridge Farm Brewery, W﻿est Sixth Brewing, The Void Sake Co., University of Kentucky Winery, A﻿bettor Brewing / Fanny Cole Cider, and P﻿eckam's Cider (New Zealand).

For all Kentucky Cider Days events, visit www.kyciderdays.com!