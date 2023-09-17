KY Cider Days - Cider Fest!

Kentucky Cider Days 2023 presents, Cider Fest, at Wise Bird Cider on Sunday, September 17 from 12-5pm! In celebration of fall and apple season, we’re bringing you a lineup of great ciders being made right here in KY, along with a couple regional and international standouts, and the opportunity to come hangout and taste them all. Event tickets are $35 and include a commemorative tasting glass and sample pours of each cider (10-12 ciders total). Tickets can be purchased in person at Wise Bird Cider or online. Little Fork, our restaurant, will be open all day for food! The current lineup of ciders includes: Wise Bird Cider Co., Country Boy Brewing, Pivot Brewing, Dreaming Creek Brewing, Mirror Twin Brewing, Myriad Meadery, Turtleback Ridge Farm Brewery, West Sixth Brewing, The Void Sake Co., University of Kentucky Winery, Abettor Brewing / Fanny Cole Cider, and Peckam's Cider (New Zealand).
For all Kentucky Cider Days events, visit www.kyciderdays.com!