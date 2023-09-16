KY Cider Days - Oyster Night!

Kentucky Cider Days 2023 presents, Oyster Night with Little Fork! Join us at Wise Bird Cider for our first Oyster Night on Saturday, September 16th! One day only — oysters on the half shell! Little Fork chefs will be hanging out and shucking fresh, raw oysters to order. We’ll start at 5pm and go until supplies last.

Indulge in three varieties of oysters with an assortment of house made sauces, mignonettes and toppings. Grab your oyster loving friends and get ready to slurp, savor, and sip cider at Oyster Night with Little Fork! Pre-ordering recommended. Limited quantity available to order on the day of the event.

For all Kentucky Cider Days events, visit www.kyciderdays.com!