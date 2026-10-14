LCM's 36th Birthday Party
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Lexington Children's Museum 440 W. Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
We’re celebrating the museum’s 36th Birthday and YOU’RE INVITED! Join us for 90s-inspired activities and a sweet treat.
Born in 1990? Get in FREE on the 17th! Otherwise, enjoy 90s pricing at just $1.50 for kids and $2.50 for adults.
You can also score a Family Plus Membership for just $125 (that’s $25 off the regular price)!
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Lexington Children's Museum 440 W. Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
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