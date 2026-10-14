LCM's 36th Birthday Party

-

Lexington Children's Museum 440 W. Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

We’re celebrating the museum’s 36th Birthday and YOU’RE INVITED! Join us for 90s-inspired activities and a sweet treat.

Born in 1990? Get in FREE on the 17th! Otherwise, enjoy 90s pricing at just $1.50 for kids and $2.50 for adults.

You can also score a Family Plus Membership for just $125 (that’s $25 off the regular price)!

Info

Lexington Children's Museum 440 W. Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
OTHER
8592583253
please enable javascript to view