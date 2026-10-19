LCO presents Symphonie Fantastique

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Bryan Station High School 201 Eastin Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

The Lexington Community Orchestra is pleased to present Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique. This remarkable work remains one of the most influential – and spooky – compositions in orchestral music.

Under the direction of Dr. Timothy Wiggins, the Lexington Community Orchestra is excited to bring all five movements to life. Whether you're a longtime supporter or considering your first orchestra concert, we'd love to welcome you!

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Bryan Station High School 201 Eastin Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
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