LCO presents Symphonie Fantastique
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Bryan Station High School 201 Eastin Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
The Lexington Community Orchestra is pleased to present Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique. This remarkable work remains one of the most influential – and spooky – compositions in orchestral music.
Under the direction of Dr. Timothy Wiggins, the Lexington Community Orchestra is excited to bring all five movements to life. Whether you're a longtime supporter or considering your first orchestra concert, we'd love to welcome you!
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Bryan Station High School 201 Eastin Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
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