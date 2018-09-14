The League: Members Exhibit 2018 Opening

This event is free and open to the public and features music by DJ LeeRoy, with hor d’oeuvres and cocktails by Sweet Lilu’s. The exhibition will be on display from September, 14 through October 14, 2018. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday 10am - 4pm, Friday 10 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 1-4 pm.

The League: Members Exhibit 2018 presents more than 50 works by member artists ranging from the 1960s to the present day, along with archival materials and memorabilia that document the rich history of the Lexington Art League. The exhibition is presented in three sections. Artwork from Early Members includes pieces completed prior to the league occupying the Loudoun House in 1984. Decades Work juxtaposes old and new works by those artists who have been member artists for more than ten years. Current Members includes any artist participating as a member since 1984. Most of the works in the exhibition are offered for sale.