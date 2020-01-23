Leanne Morgan

While performing in San Antonio she was asked to appear at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and shortly thereafter appeared on ABC’s The View in a hilarious housewife segment. Leanne appeared as a finalist on Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom and toured three years with the Southern Fried Chicks. She has appeared in comedy clubs, performing arts centers, and theatres all over the United States. She had a contract with Warner Brothers and ABC to develop a sitcom based on her comedy and also collaborated with legendary writer/producer Matt Williams (“Roseanne,” “Home Improvement”) on a half-hour comedy project.