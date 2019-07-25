Troubadour Concert Series: Leroy Troy and The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band have shamelessly stolen a feature of the old Roy Acuff Show -- a bit known as "Pap & the Jug Band". There’s only so many graveyard numbers or raunchy love songs that even the most rabid country audience can sit through without some kind of relief. This frolicking fivesome brightens up the stage with rib-tickling old time tunes. Even better, they have an utter lack of self-consciousness (and some might say any sense of decorum). The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band not only know the music, they wear the costumes, tell corny jokes and even do slapstick gags that throw a cable-tv-numbed audience into hysterics.

Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
