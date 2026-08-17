Leslie Jones: "I'm Hot" Tour
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Emmy-nominated comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones takes the stage with the sharp, uninhibited style that has fueled her career in stand-up, television and film. Jones’ credits include “The Daily Show,” “Coming 2 America” and the “Ghostbusters” reboot, along with three “SNL” Emmy nominations.
8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com
Info
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
COMEDY