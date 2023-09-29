Lexingotn Theatre Co. presents Johnny and the Devil’s Box in Concert.

Equus Run Vineyards Moores Mill Rd, Midway, Kentucky 40347

The concert version of this jubilant new musical has one foot in the Georgia mountains and one foot in the Grand Ole Opry with bluegrass music that will stir your soul.

Select beers, delicious Equus Run Wine , and select cocktails will be available for purchase, onsite. Or, bring your own picnic dinner!

(No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.)

Doors open at 6:30pm. The performance begins at 7:30pm. Tables of 8, with reserved priority seating are $360.  Single Tickets are $45. ONLY Tables of 8 have Priority Seating. Single tickets will be General Admission.

Info

