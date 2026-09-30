The Lexington Antique Show at Athens
-
Athens Schoolhouse 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
A wide range of furniture, primitive cupboards, vintage Kentucky Art Pottery, estate jewelry, Bybee pottery, 40’s – 60’s glassware, primitive kitchen wares, stoneware, Kentucky collectibles, vintage furs and clothing, coins, artwork, phonographs, and more! Taking place the second Saturday and Sunday of the month.
Info
Athens Schoolhouse 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40515
FESTIVAL