Lexington Chamber Chorale's Miniature MASSterpieces

Second Presbyterian Church E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Kentucky Bluegrass meets the Italian Renaissance and Swedish contemporary music in the Chorale’s season opening concert, Miniature MASSterpieces. This concert pairs Palestrina’s traditional Italian Renaissance mass, Missa Brevis (1570), with Swedish composer Eskil Hemberg’s lyrical and literature-inspired Messa d’oggi (1972). These miniature masses themselves set the stage for Carol Barnett’s The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass (2006), an exhilarating blend of the classical mass, insightful poetry, and traditional bluegrass instrumentation.

Featuring The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass by Carol Barnett

Sunday, October 8, 2023, 5:00 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church

