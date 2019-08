With guest Anders Åstrand, percussionist and composer, Stockholm, Sweden. A mesmerizing evening of Scandinavian choral music featuring guest composer and musician Anders Åstrand. He will use improvisation to musically connect the pieces in an hour of uninterrupted music. Joining us for the third time, Åstrand is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Tickets - $10 students, $22 adults & seniors at www.lexingtonchamberchorale.org, 859-317-3353, or at the door.