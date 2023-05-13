Lexington Chamber Orchestra Concert

The Lexington Chamber Orchestra announces its much-anticipated relaunch with Marcello Cormio as the new music director. Many of the original LCO musicians will return for their first performance together post-COVID, with Margie Karp as concertmaster, to perform with an all-string orchestra concert planned for May 13, 2023, at 7:30 P.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church. Hear chamber works by Mozart, Vaughan Williams, Makris and Grieg. This concert will be free of charge.

