Lexington Chamber Orchestra Concert

The Lexington Chamber Orchestra announces its much-anticipated relaunch with Marcello Cormio as the new music director. Many of the original LCO musicians will return for their first performance together post-COVID, with Margie Karp as concertmaster, to perform with an all-string orchestra concert planned for May 13, 2023, at 7:30 P.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church. Hear chamber works by Mozart, Vaughan Williams, Makris and Grieg. This concert will be free of charge.
Info
Centenary United Methodist 2800 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, Kentucky
MUSIC