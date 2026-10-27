Lexington Chamber Orchestra to play C.P.E. Bach, Stamitz, Still and Akutagawa with guest artist Chase Miller, clarinet

The Lexington Chamber Orchestra will perform its first concert of the 2026-2027 season on Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:30 P.M. at Centenary Church. The program includes C.P.E. Bach’s Symphony in E minor, C.P. Stamitz’s Clarinet Concerto with guest artist Chase Miller, William Grant Still’s Danzas de Panama and Yasushi Akutagawa’s Triptyque for String Orchestra.

A professional clarinetist and educator in Central Kentucky, our soloist Chase Miller has held adjunct clarinet instructor positions at Transylvania University, Centre College and Asbury University. Currently he is working on his Doctorate of Musicals Arts at the University of Kentucky, studying under Dr. Scott Wright. In addition, Miller is the program director of Central Kentucky Youth Orchestra’s after-school El Sistema inspired program, CKYO - MusicWorks.

Explore with us the incredible expressivity of music from the middle of the 1700s and the 1900s. Though the 18th century is the era of classically balanced and stylized music, wait until you hear the drama and emotional impact of a C.P.E. Bach’s symphony, or the beautiful expressive nuances of Johann Stamitz’s clarinet concerto. As for the 20th century of dissonance and modernism, don’t think that charm, beauty, and fun are forever lost to music: folk tunes, melody, and dance will seduce your ears in the Danzas de Panama by Still, while the Triptyque by Akutagawa will amaze you with its mix of lyricism and energy.

Tickets are available through our website - $35 online and $40 at the door for General Admission. Students with ID and children 12 and under may attend free of charge! https://chambermusiclex.org/lco