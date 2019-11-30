Lexington Children's Theatre": "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Saturday, November 30 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, December 7 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, December 7 @ 7:00pm (Pay What You Can)

Sunday, December 8 @ 2:00pm

Everyone knows the Herdmans are the worst kids in the world, so when they ALL demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town knows the Christmas story is in major trouble. But sometimes it takes a little trouble to help you see the world in a whole new light! With all your favorite characters in an LCT premiere that features a familiar story with all of the singing and dancing we can muster! And of course, all the wonderful heartfelt moments you’ve come to expect from this incredible story all about the gift of giving.