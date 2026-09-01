Lexington Humane Society Doggie Paddle
-
Southland Aquatic Center 625 Hill-n-dale Road, Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington’s largest pool party for dogs gives pups the chance to splash and swim while their humans browse local vendors and Lexington Humane Society merchandise. The annual fundraiser supports the organization's work caring for animals throughout the community.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Southland Aquatic Center, 625 Hill N Dale Road. www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org
Info
Southland Aquatic Center 625 Hill-n-dale Road, Lexington, Kentucky
OTHER