Lexington Philharmonic: Deep Music

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Music director and conductor finalist Akiko Fujimoto, associate conductor for the Minnesota Orchestra, will lead the orchestra in a program of moving works. The evening will open with Grammy-award winning composer Libby Larsen’s “Deep Summer Music,” a textural work inspired by the last days of summer in her home state of Minnesota. Harpist Allegra Lilly, principal harpist of the St. Louis Symphony, will join for Ginastera’s “Harp Concerto,” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 brings the evening to a joyous and boisterous close.

