The finale concert of the 2019/2020 season kicks off with a percussive bang with Loren Loiacono’s Smothered By Sky, commissioned and premiered by the Detroit Symphony in 2017. Rising star violinist Bomsori Kim joins the orchestra for Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Described by Prokofiev as "a hymn to pure and noble spirit,” his Symphony No. 5 concludes the series.