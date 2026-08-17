Lexington Philharmonic Opening Night: New World

LexPhil opens its 65th anniversary season with a homecoming celebration. The evening will begin with Clarice Assad’s “Baião ’n Blues” followed by Edward Elgar’s “Cello Concerto” featuring Lexington-native Ania Lewis. Finally, music director Mélisse Brunet will lead the orchestra in Anton Dvořák’s monumental Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.”

7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org