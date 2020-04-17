Lexington Philharmonic - Transfigurations

to Google Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Transfigurations - 2020-04-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Transfigurations - 2020-04-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Transfigurations - 2020-04-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lexington Philharmonic - Transfigurations - 2020-04-17 19:30:00

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

JULIA TAI, CONDUCTOR FINALIST

Inspired by her travels through the industrial landscape of Detroit and the silhouette of the River Rouge Auto Plant, Missy Mazzoli’s River Rouge Transfiguration transforms the grit and noise of Motor City into a resonant and unexpected work for orchestra. World-renowned cellist Gary Hoffman joins LexPhil as soloist for composer Ernest Bloch’s Schelomo; Hebraic Rhapsody, a work that embodies the the spirit and sound of traditional Jewish music dating back thousands of years. The evening closes with Mendelssohn’s melodic Symphony No. 3, “Scottish,” his masterwork inspired by his travels as a young composer through Scotland.

Info

Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
859-233-4226
