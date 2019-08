× Expand ERIC WATERS

Music director and conductor finalist Kelly Corcoran, a former conductor at the Nashville Symphony, will conduct this evening of works both powerful and ebullient. Jessie Montgomery’s "Caught by The Wind” will kick off the evening with a powerful meditation on the cycle of life. Lexington-native Richard Deane, principal horn of the New York Philharmonic, returns to his hometown orchestra as a soloist for Strauss’ “Horn Concerto No. 1,” followed by Brahms’ delightful “Symphony No. 2.”