Lexington Still Life Club w/ Seedleaf & CivicLex

Join us Sunday, August 23, from 3–5pm in the main gallery at 215 N. Limestone for the next meeting of the Lexington Still Life Club. This month's still life will be designed by Seedleaf.

This special collaborative edition of Still Life Club is brought to you with the support of CivicLex’s Porch to Porch Club Mini-Grant program, which funds club collaborations in Fayette County.

Bring your favorite materials and a friend (or two) and build your skills amidst a community of likeminded artists—all while learning about local food systems. All ages and experience levels are welcome. See you there!