The Lexington Theatre Company collaborates with James Beard Award Nominee, Chef Ouita Michel for an evening of culinary and theatrical storytelling. The Lex will present Sondheim on Sondheim, a collection of the music of one of Broadway’s greatest composer/lyricists. Chef Ouita Michel will create a three-course dinner, based on her interpretation of Sondheim’s work, using his music and lyrics as inspiration and reflecting on her creative journey as a culinary artist.