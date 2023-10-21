Join us for a fantastic opportunity to expand your toolkit and support a great cause at the Lexington Tool Library's Tool Sale on October 21, 2023. The event is located at 213 Sycamore Rd, Lexington, KY, and our doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Us: The Lexington Tool Library is a community-driven, all-volunteer organization dedicated to making our homes and communities better through accessible tools and resources. We rely on the generosity of tool donations to serve our community and now, we're excited to share some of our surplus tools with you!

What to Expect: At this special event, we'll have a wide selection of tools available, all waiting to find a new home. Our goal is to clear our surplus and ensure these tools continue to serve a purpose in our community. The best part? All tools will be distributed via suggested donations.

How Your Contribution Helps: By contributing a suggested donation for the tools you choose, you're not only adding valuable tools to your collection but also supporting the Tool Library's ongoing mission. Your donations help us maintain our operations, expand our tool inventory, and continue to serve our community.

Payment Options: We prefer cash or check, but we've got you covered if you prefer to use a card. We aim to make your experience as convenient as possible.

Tool Selection: Our Tool Sale features a diverse array of tools, including circular saws, drills, a wood lathe, various hand tools, and much more. Whether you're a seasoned DIY enthusiast or just starting your journey in home improvement, you're sure to find something that suits your needs.

Don't miss this chance to stock up on essential tools while supporting a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to strengthening our community. Mark your calendars for October 21st and make your way to 213 Sycamore Rd, Lexington, KY. We can't wait to see you there!

Follow us on @lextoollibrary for updates and sneak peeks of the tools available at the sale. Together, let's build a better community one tool at a time!