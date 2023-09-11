Vision & Voices. Oct. 20. The opening night of the 2023-’24 LexPhil season will feature the combined orchestral and choral forces of The Lexington Singers and Children’s Choir, the University of Kentucky Chorale and Men’s Chorus, and featured soloists from the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre at the Singletary Center for the Arts. The show will open with two works by Composer-In-Residence Shawn E. Okpebholo and close with Carl Orff’s magnum opus, “Carmina Burana.”