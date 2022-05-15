LexRage CarBash for MHAKY

Come destroy a car and your ticket fee benefits Mental Health America of Kentucky! The dates are Sunday May 15th and Monday May 16th from 1pm-5pm. You pay $10 for 5 minutes of time hitting an old P.T. Cruiser. Safety gear and destruction implements will be available, and included in your ticket price. Tickets will be sold on site the day of the event only. Location will be in the Eastland Shopping Center parking lot near LexRage.

*Special thanks to Ken Towery for helping us make the car safe!