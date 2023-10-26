Lifting the Veil: Spiritualism and Mrs. Lincoln

Have you heard that Mary Lincoln met with mediums and attended séances? Explore the topic of the 19th-century spiritualist movement on the evening of October 26 at her childhood home. In this 60-minute program classical magician John Shore will discuss some of the most famous people connected with the movement and use the techniques of a magician to recreate some of the effects that convinced audiences that they could communicate with deceased loved ones.

The program will be offered at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Mary Todd Lincoln House. Tickets are $25 and space is limited. Further info and tickets at www.mtlhouse.org.