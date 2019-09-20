Live Chainsaw Sculpture Performance by Kiptoo Tarus

This improvisational performance art piece is in celebration of his new show of sculpture and paintings, "Inter-Face/InterPhase" opening the same evening during Gallery HOP at the Mill & Max Gallery inside Shambhala.

Kiptoo Tarus was born in Nairobi, Kenya in 1984. He obtained a BA from the University of Nairobi for Design in 2008, majoring in illustration. Since then he formed a graphic design company, King Concepts, and has studied sculpture at the University of Kentucky's MFA program. He is now a full time artist living in Lexington KY.

Kiptoo's work has been featured in many galleries in Lexington and Louisville, and he has several commissioned outdoor pieces in Lexington, including Magi Mazuri, the horse head above at Ashland (the Henry Clay Estate), a piece outside the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, and a new piece at the Living Arts and Science Center. Kiptoo will be creating a new piece in the Lexington Shambhala Center parking lot during the Gallery Hop.