Living Arts & Science Center Holiday Market

A Holiday Art Fair featuring the work of LASC teachers will offer an opportunity to stuff holiday stockings with unique art gifts for everyone on your list – and the event’s complimentary hot chocolate bar and special deals at LASC shop only sweeten the pot. The fair coincides with “Movie MAgic Discover Saturday,” which features planetarium shows, art and science exhibitions, movie magic workshops and fun for all ages, for a $5 admission. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.