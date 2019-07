Graceanna and Mary Catherine were brought together by the Underground Railroad and as their friendship stands the test of time, so does Graceanna’s determination to be reunited with her family. Working together, these girls turned women will need all of the courage they can muster to keep working, keep hoping, and keep paving the path to freedom.

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, February 1 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, February 2 @ 2:00pm

$20 adults, $15 children under 18