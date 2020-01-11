Look Both Ways Twice

Allegro Dance Project is back at the Lyric Theatre with excerpts from their July performances of "Look Both Ways" and audience favorite “Winter”. This exciting performance event will feature contemporary dance, aerial and circus arts and live original music. Participants of their Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs will again be invited on stage for the final number of the show as a celebration of inclusion. There will also be a silent auction in the theatre lobby to support Allegro Dance Project's Inclusive Dance Outreach program, providing dance outreach and performance opportunities for children with Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder and other specific needs in the Lexington area.