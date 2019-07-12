Look Both Ways

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Allegro Dance Project celebrates their fifth season at the Lyric Theatre with an innovative performance event sure to delight audiences of all ages as they look back at repertoire favorites and debut four exciting new works, featuring a variety of aerial circus arts and live music. There will also be a silent auction in the theatre lobby to support Allegro Dance Project's Inclusive Dance Outreach program, providing dance outreach and performance opportunities for children with Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder and other specific needs in the Lexington area.

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
859-280-2218
