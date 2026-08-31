Join us at the Willow on Wednesday, August 5 at 7:00 PM and take a sip of Lexington History in this Lost Lexington history happy hour featuring Dr. Mandy Higgins, Executive Director of the Lexington History Museum and special guest, Erin Goins of Bites of the Bluegrass. Mandy and Erin will share fun and outlandish stories of Lexington venues lost to history with a glass of wine in hand. The event is free to attend, drinks are available for purchase, and pre-registration is requested.