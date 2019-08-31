Mac Sabbath/ Okilly Dokilly/ Playboy Manbaby

Utilizing lyricism and imagery centered on fast food, Mac Sabbath is a parody heavy metal tribute band from Los Angeles. As self-appointed founders of "Drive-Thru Metal", the band is primarily a parody of Black Sabbath, performing faithful covers of Black Sabbath's songs with humorously rewritten lyrics. For example, "Pair-a-Buns" ("Paranoid"), "Frying Pan" ("Iron Man"), "Sweet Beef" ("Sweet Leaf"), "Never Say Diet" ("Never Say Die") and "Zipping Up the Uniform" ("Symptom of the Universe").

Okilly Dokilly is a metal band paying tribute to Ned from The Simpsons using direct quotes for most of the songs.