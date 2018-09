Set in the 1890’s in Nagasaki, Japan, “Madama Butterfly” tells the story of Cho-cho-san, a fifteen year old girl who is arranged to marry Pinkerton, an officer in the American Navy. After Pinkerton returns to America, Cho-cho-san is left with their son and with hope that he will return. Singletary Center Concert Hall, 405 Rose St.

Mar. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m.; Mar. 3 at 2 p.m.