Maddie & Tae boldly introduced their debut single “Girl In A Country Song” shortly after signing with Dot Records. Featured on their debut album START HERE, of which they penned each of the eleven tracks, the PLATINUM-certified breakout hit soared atop the Country radio charts and made them only the third female duo to peak their debut single at #1 in the history of the Billboard Country singles chart. The gender-flipping video garnered over 38 million views and scored the duo their first-ever award: CMA Video of the Year.