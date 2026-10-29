With a powerful voice and a sound spanning soul, R&B and Americana, Nashville singer-songwriter Maggie Rose explores resilience, growth and self-discovery. Her recordings include the Grammy-nominated “No One Gets Out Alive” and “Half Moon,” which expands her musical palette with soulful symphonic pop. MP Gannon opens.

8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com