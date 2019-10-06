Magic City Hippies/ SEGO

Miami based Indie Funk band, dusted with a taste of Hip Hop, and baked in an oven of Soul.

SEGO: Through various projects together, both founding members uncovered their distinct sound: lazy, grungy guitars with digital overlays and refreshingly honest lyrics. The band’s debut album surprises with angular guitars, complex arrangements and musings from an 80’s kid contemplating the void left from the misguided hope of our youth.