Mahjong at Ghost Fox

Ready to discover your next favorite hobby? We are partnering with The Gathering Table to bring you a relaxing morning of Mahjong, great company, and your favorite drinks.

Whether you're a seasoned player or just love a good game with friends, this pop-up event is the perfect excuse to slow down, sip something delicious, and enjoy a little friendly competition in the tasting room.

Your $25 registration includes your seat at the table from 11:00AM to 1:00PM.

While you play, treat yourself to one of our mimosas, a glass of Ghost Fox wine, or a refreshing mocktail. We will also have charcuterie boxes available for purchase during the event.